Arsenal report: Gunners identify Serie A star as main midfield target

Arsenal have enquired about Weston McKennie's availability as they consider a move for the Juventus midfielder, according to reports.

The Gunners have already welcomed Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior to the Emirates Stadium this month, but their transfer business in the winter window might not be done yet.

Mikel Arteta is looking to add another midfielder to his squad as Arsenal (opens in new tab) attempt to hold off Manchester City (opens in new tab) in the race for the Premier League title.

According to Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport (opens in new tab), Arsenal have asked Juventus whether they would be willing to part with McKennie this month.

The United States international has started 18 games in all competitions this season for the Bianconeri, who were recently deducted 15 points for transfer irregularities.

The transfer insider Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) states that Leeds are also hoping to land McKennie, but they have not yet finalised terms with either Juventus or the player.

Juventus are open to letting McKennie go as they seek to raise funds for a purchase of a winger, which is Max Allegri's main priority.

The former Schalke man could be available for as little as £22.6m plus bonuses, while the Gazzetta report adds that he would only leave Juventus for a club of comparable size.

That suggests McKennie would indeed consider a switch to north London, where he would become a Premier League champion within a few months of joining the club.

Arsenal return to action with an FA Cup fourth-round tie against Manchester City on Friday night.

