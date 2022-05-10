Arsenal report: Gunners lead race for £30m midfielder linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona

Arsenal's hopes of signing Youri Tielemans this summer have received a boost as the end of the season approaches.

The Leicester midfielder looks set to seek pastures new ahead of next term, with his contract at the King Power Stadium due to expire in 2023.

Leicester had hoped to persuade the Belgium international to put pen to paper on fresh terms, but that appears to now be a long shot.

Tielemans has plenty of admirers in England and further afield, with Tottenham, Barcelona and Real Madrid among the clubs that have been linked with his signature.

(Image credit: Getty)

Arsenal also have a long-standing interest in Tielemans, with Mikel Arteta keen to bolster his midfield options this summer.

Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have formed a solid partnership in the engine room this term, while Mohamed Elneny has impressed with his performances in recent weeks.

Yet Arteta still wants more options in that position, especially as his side will have to juggle domestic and European commitments next season.

The Evening Standard reports that Arsenal's pursuit of Tielemans could hinge on whether or not they qualify for the Champions League.

With three games left to play, Arsenal are four points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham in the race for fourth.

(Image credit: PA)

The north London neighbours will renew hostilities on Thursday in what could be a pivotal game for both clubs.

If Arsenal can avoid defeat by their arch-rivals, they will be on the verge of securing a return to Europe's premier competition.

Tielemans has yet to decide where he would like to play his football next season, but he is unlikely to join a team outside the Champions League.

Arsenal are therefore ahead of Spurs in the queue to sign him at the moment, but that could change if Antonio Conte's side usurp them in the standings.

After Thursday's north London derby, Arsenal's remaining fixtures are against Newcastle and Everton.