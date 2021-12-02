Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta could make almost £80m from sales to spend on big signings

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta needs to sell players before he can sign anyone in January - but there could be nearly £80m to generate from sales at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Gunners have a number of targets for a squad that was revamped in the summer, with director Josh Kroenke admitting in an interview with Sky Sports a few weeks ago that the club didn't address every need. Arteta has confirmed, too, that incomings depend largely on outgoings.

"We are in discussion," the Basque boss said. "We have talks every week about it, how we can improve the team, and what things can happen in the January transfer window that can affect our squad.

"As you know, we have certain players with a little bit of uncertainty in the summer so we have to plan what’s going to happen now and what’s going to happen in the summer."

The players with uncertainty that Arteta is likely referring to are Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette, two strikers who have been linked with moves away from the Emirates Stadium. Both are running down contracts that expire in 2022 and it's unlikely more than £5m could be raised from selling either this January.

Elsewhere in Arsenal's side though, Arteta would hope to raise £40m in the summer by selling Bernd Leno and Nicolas Pepe - a distinct loss on what was spent on the pair, particularly the £72m Pepe, who arrived as a record signing. On-loan Lucas Torreira reportedly has a £15m buyout that Fiorentina are willing to pay, while Matteo Guendouzi's at Marseille is £8m.

Other outcasts and loan players Hector Bellerin, Reiss Nelson, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari could be expected to bring in £15m. With the likes of Omari Hutchinson, Charlie Patino, Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand, Omar Rekik and Marcelo Flores impressing in the academy, there could be options to promote to the squad to prevent having to spend too much money in the summer.

With almost £80m from all of those players to potentially bring in this summer, Arsenal might be tempted to spend this January if they can justify raising the capital later on. The Gunners spent over £120m in the last transfer window.