Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta sees Portuguese star as surprise striker solution

Arsenal are honing in on Rafael Leao as a potential option to lead the line up front.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that the AC Milan starlet has caught the attention of both Newcastle United and Gunners gaffer Mikel Arteta, who wants someone physical and capable of linking play as his striker. Leao is somewhat in the shadow of one of Arteta's former teammates, Olivier Giroud, at the San Siro, as well as veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Nevertheless, the Arsenal manager is exploring options that could help bolster the north Londoners' attack this summer, with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah looking ever more certain to exit. The Emirates outfit have a good relationship with AC Milan chief Ivan Gazidis, after all, since the South African-born director was at London Colney for around a decade.

Arsenal are looking a number of players who could revitalise the frontline.

Armando Broja, a Chelsea academy graduate on loan at Southampton, has been touted as one name that Arteta likes, though the likelihood of the Blues selling to a direct rival seems extremely slim. Similarly, moves for Premier League stars Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins would be expensive.

Further afield, the likes of Gianluca Scamacca of Sassuolo, Jonathan David of Lille and Karim Adeyemi of Red Bull Salzburg have all been linked. All seem to fit the current Arsenal profile of youngsters who could yet develop into top talents.

Leao, 22, is valued at £31m by Transfermarkt.

