Arsenal report: Serge Gnabry wants Emirates return

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry, who is currently rumoured to be considering his options away from the Allianz Arena.

That's according to reports that claim that the 26-year-old is growing tired of Bavaria and thinking about a change of scenery. Gnabry played for Arsenal in his youth and could well make the switch back to the Emirates Stadium, should he leave the Bundesliga.

The German has been phenomenally successful, winning a Champions League with Die Roten but now football.london claims that Gnabry has dropped a "huge transfer hint" that he could be bound for Arsenal once more.

Gnabry described himself as "always a Gunner" in one interview a couple of years ago and with contract talks hitting a stumbling block at Bayern, an exit now seems likely. Having declared in the past that he would be open to a return to Arsenal over another English side, a move would seem sensible right now for Arsenal's ambitions, too.

Mikel Arteta wants to add quality to his squad and claimed in January that the biggest stars in the world still want to join Arsenal. Gnabry would add more quality to both flanks, allowing the Gunners to rest Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli a little more often.

Should Arsenal qualify for Europe, they will need a deeper squad to deal with the fixture congestion of competing on multiple fronts. Gnabry would be a huge statement signing and could even play up front for the Gunners, too.

Gnabry is valued at £63m by Transfermarkt.

