Arsenal could lose ANOTHER midfielder following Martin Odegaard blow: report

Arsenal face their biggest match of the embryonic 2024/25 season so far on Sunday when they make the short trip to Tottenham for the north London derby.

The Gunners have kicked off their season with two wins and a draw following a summer window in which they hope they have added the final pieces to what is a title-winning squad.

Defender Riccardo Calafiori was a £42million arrival from Bologna, Mikel Merino was signed for £32million from Real Sociedad and David Raya was signed permanently from Brentford for £27million. Raheem Sterling was a deadline day signing on loan from Chelsea and although the English window has now closed, another deal could be on the way.

Martin Odegaard was injured against Austria on international duty (Image credit: Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images)

That’s because the Turkish transfer window does not close until Friday and according to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, midfielder Jorginho is wanted by Galatasaray. The Italy international is yet to feature for the Gunners this season having appeared on the bench for all three Premier League games so far and is said to be considering his options.

Galatasaray’s interest comes with the Turkish side seeing Jorginho as an alternative to Manchester United’s Casemiro, who is set to stay at Old Trafford. Jorginho found his role decrease at Arsenal last year, with the 32-year-old starting just one of the club’s final nine games as they fought Manchester City for the title.

VIDEO Why Lee Carsley Might Fix England

But news of a potential midfield departure comes at a bad time for Arsenal, who saw skipper Martin Odegaard limp off for Norway during their Nations League win over Austria on Monday evening. The 25-year-old was pictured on crutches as he boarded a plane back to London and will be a doubt for Sunday’s clash against Spurs.

Arsenal will already have to make do without Declan Rice for the trip across north London after his controversial red card against Brighton last time out, while summer signing Merino remains sidelined with the shoulder injury he suffered in his first training session with the club.

Arsenal's Jorginho in action for Italy during Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, now isn’t the time to let Jorginho go. If the Gunners are to compete for trophies this season they will need to utilise their whole squad, with the current midfield situation a reminder of how quickly things can go against you.

Jorginho, who is valued at €12million by Transfmarkt, is in the final year of his contract and while it is clear he is not a long-term option for the Gunners, there is more value in keeping him than there is in letting him go for a reduced fee.

