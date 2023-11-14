Arsenal star reveals desire to return to home country - after five years away

Arsenal will need to address the future of one their key squad members this season, after they admitted they wanted to return to the country of their national team while on international duty.

Jorginho may have only joined Arsenal last January, from Chelsea in a £12m transfer, but the Italian midfielder is already dreaming of a return to his home country. Despite highlighting how he has enjoyed his time playing under Mikel Arteta, the 31-year-old's future is currently up in the air.

With his Arsenal contract expiring in June 2024, Jorginho is free to negotiate with non-British clubs over a pre-contract agreement in January. Discussing his future while on international duty with Italy, ahead of crucial Euro 2024 qualifiers against North Macedonia and Ukraine, Jorginho admitted he would like a return to Serie A.

Jorginho only joined Arsenal last January (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I'm very much in doubt, I would like to return but I don't know when the right time would be," he said.

"I want to return yes, but I don't know when, I feel I still have things to do at Arsenal. It always takes time when you change teams, but the first six months at Arsenal were not negative, on the contrary.

"Obviously, it takes time to understand the mechanisms better, Arteta gives you a billion pieces of information but I'm very happy there."

Jorginho last played in Italy for Napoli, under Maurizio Sarri. He followed the Italian manager to Chelsea in 2018, though, and hasn't played for a club in Serie A since.

This term, Jorginho has played nine times for Arsenal in the Premier League, making four starts. He moved ahead of Thomas Partey in the pecking order at the base of the Gunners' midfield prior to the Ghanaian's injury, and is an important squad member for Arteta.

Jorginho wants to return to Italy, who he plays internationally for (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jorginho recognises how much he has progressed as a player while working with the Spaniard in such a short period of time, too, while also enabling him to pass on his knowledge from his career to other team-mates.

"I have grown a lot on the pitch, in experience," he added. "I changed teams, coaches, therefore more information. I understood the game even more and how to compete.

"Competing does not just mean playing well, but also comes from experience. And this I try to pass this experience on to my teammates too."

