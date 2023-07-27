Arsenal are 'finalising' their fourth signing this summer – and it's come out of nowhere: report

Arsenal are looking like completing a fourth signing of the transfer window in the coming days, in a move that's appeared from the leftfield.

The Gunners have already spent a whopping £200 million on new recruits with their three new signings all on show in their tour of the United States. Kai Havertz scored again last night, while Jurrien Timber impressed massively on both flanks. Declan Rice, who joined for a British record £105m, looks to be a key member of the side already.

But despite Mikel Arteta suggesting that players would have to leave before more signings were made, there could be another move imminent – and given that this player wasn't even linked until a few days ago, it's come out of the blue.

New signing Kai Havertz scored against Barcelona (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Tuttomercatoweb have issued an update on the signing of Brazilian midfielder, Bitello, claiming that the deal is being "finalised".

The same source reported about the move first, with the 23-year-old looking like becoming Arsenal's fourth signing of the window for a mere £8m. Though potentially not one to slot into the first XI, however, he could fulfil an intriguing role.

Arteta has used Kai Havertz in midfield so far but so far in preseason, the Gunners have looked a little open in transition. Bitello, however, has won the ball back in the opponents' final third more than any other player in the Brazilian top tier over the last year.

Arsenal have a fantastic record of signing Brazilian stars, with the likes of Gabriel and Gabriel Jesus key cornerstones of the side. Sporting director Edu used to work with the national setup and has helped to sign the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Marquinhos, two stars who were relatively unknown before their moves to Europe.

Gabriel Martinelli receives the Arsenal player of the month award from Arsenal Sporting Director, Edu (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

While inexperienced, Bitello is 23 and may be a squad option, just as another Brazilian youngster, Marquinhos, was for the first half of last season.

Bitello is valued at €8m by Transfermarkt.

