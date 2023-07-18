"Things will move": Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hints at MORE signings, despite £200m spree

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that there is plenty more time left in the transfer window to bring in new players – even though he's already spent around £200 million in this summer.

The Gunners started strongly with the £60m acquisition of Kai Havertz from Chelsea on a surprise deal, before tying up their priority signing of West Ham United captain Declan Rice for a staggering £105m. In between, Arsenal have found another £40m for Ajax central defender Jurrien Timber, to take spending through the roof ahead of a friendly against the MLS All-Stars this Thursday.

But despite having ploughed heavy investment into a squad that finished second in the table last term, the Basque boss has told Sky Sports that it's still early in the transfer window – and that he may well pounce for further buys.

Arsenal record signing Declan Rice brought the Gunners' spending up to £200m (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

"Let's see," Arteta said. "It's a lot of time still in the market and our expectations are in some of our players as well. So we have to see how things develop in the next couple of weeks.

"We will be alert, there's still time to do things, there's still time for exits obviously, so I'm sure things will move."

A number of players are linked with an Emirates exit but so far, Arsenal have only received one concrete offer. The Athletic's David Ornstein reported last Thursday that Turkish giants Besiktas had bid €2.5m for centre-back Rob Holding, with the north Londoners set to reject the offer.

There are plenty of bigger fees that could be recouped this summer, however, with Folarin Balogun being one of the highest-rated players up for sale. The New York-born hitman is valued by Arsenal to be worth around £50m and of interest to Champions League runners-up, Inter Milan, following the end of their pursuit for Romelu Lukaku.

Folarin Balogun could leave Arsenal permanently this summer in order to boost the coffers (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The likes of Thomas Partey, Nicolas Pepe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Kieran Tierney and Charlie Patino have all been linked with exits, too.

Arsenal are believed to still be in the market for another midfielder and a right-winger to offer depth behind Bukayo Saka.

