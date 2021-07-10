Arsenal transfer news: Emile Smith Rowe to reject Aston Villa and stay with Gunners

Emile Smith Rowe is ready to commit his future to Arsenal by signing a long-term deal with the club, according to reports.

The attacking midfielder enjoyed a breakout season at the Emirates Stadium in 2020/21.

Smith Rowe became a key player for Mikel Arteta's side, replacing the creative void left by Mesut Ozil's exile.

The 20-year-old went on to make 33 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.

He and fellow academy graduate Bukayo Saka were two of Arsenal's standout performers across the campaign - as well as being extremely popular among supporters.

Even so, Smith Rowe's future has looked unclear in recent weeks. Aston Villa, hoping to take advantage of contractual uncertainty, have made two bids for the youngster.

Arsenal rebuffed both offers, which were for £25m and £30m, but Villa retained the belief that they could pull off a shock signing.

However, their hopes of doing so are the verge of extinction if the Birmingham Mail's report turns out to be accurate.

The publication states that Smith Rowe has no intention of leaving Arsenal and is poised to sign a new contract with the club.

The attacking midfielder is on the verge of putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.

Talks between Smith Rowe, who returned to pre-season training this week, and the club have progressed well in recent days.

And Villa will now have to look elsewhere as they seek to bolster their squad ahead of next term.

Dean Smith's side have already signed Emi Buendia from Norwich in a deal worth a club-record fee of £33m.

Villa would probably have needed to pay more than that for Smith Rowe, but their chances of signing the 20-year-old are all but over.

That will come as a relief to Arsenal fans who view the likes of Smith Rowe and Saka as the future of their club.

Arteta will now be able to focus on incomings rather than the potential threat of Smith Rowe departing.

