Arsenal green-light Thomas Partey sale – with replacement decided already: report

Arsenal star Thomas Partey is set to be sacrificed by manager Mikel Arteta as the Gunners' overhaul continues.

Declan Rice is expected to join the club for a whopping £105 million, a record for an English player – with spending expected to continue further. Arsenal are on the brink of tying up defender Jurrien Timber, too.

But a second midfielder could yet join, as Arteta restructures his side ahead of next season – meaning that Partey would be sold, potentially to Saudi Arabia.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is bringing in Declan Rice – and wants to sell Thomas Partey (Image credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

According to transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, Saudi Arabia is the likeliest destination for Partey, who is surplus to requirements following the arrival of Rice.

“They are trying to move him to Saudi Arabia, and if that happens, the chance of another midfield signing is strong,” Bailey told TEAMtalk, adding, “Declan Rice was always their first choice and they are delighted to get him over the line, but I am told they are looking for more.”

“It will be fascinating to see where they go from here,” continued Bailey. “But they have been linked with a number of options including the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. A third midfielder in their sights is Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana”.

World Cup runner-up Fofana had been touted as an alternative to Rice, while his countryman Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with the Gunners, too.

Youssouf Fofana has been linked with Arsenal (Image credit: Francois Nel/Getty Images)

The Gunners are believed to be selling Granit Xhaka this summer too, though are holding out for £20m according to reports.

Partey is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt.

