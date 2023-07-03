Arsenal green-light Thomas Partey sale – with replacement decided already: report
Arsenal are set to sell Thomas Partey, with three names on the shortlist to replace the midfielder
Arsenal star Thomas Partey is set to be sacrificed by manager Mikel Arteta as the Gunners' overhaul continues.
Declan Rice is expected to join the club for a whopping £105 million, a record for an English player – with spending expected to continue further. Arsenal are on the brink of tying up defender Jurrien Timber, too.
But a second midfielder could yet join, as Arteta restructures his side ahead of next season – meaning that Partey would be sold, potentially to Saudi Arabia.
According to transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, Saudi Arabia is the likeliest destination for Partey, who is surplus to requirements following the arrival of Rice.
“They are trying to move him to Saudi Arabia, and if that happens, the chance of another midfield signing is strong,” Bailey told TEAMtalk, adding, “Declan Rice was always their first choice and they are delighted to get him over the line, but I am told they are looking for more.”
“It will be fascinating to see where they go from here,” continued Bailey. “But they have been linked with a number of options including the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. A third midfielder in their sights is Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana”.
World Cup runner-up Fofana had been touted as an alternative to Rice, while his countryman Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with the Gunners, too.
The Gunners are believed to be selling Granit Xhaka this summer too, though are holding out for £20m according to reports.
Partey is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners set to loosen their wage structure to attract the best players.
Jurrien Timber looks to be next to join, Moises Caicedo is heavily linked, Xavi Simons is on the radar, Ivan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – though Liverpool want him, too.
Meanwhile Folarin Balogun is being valued at £50m.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
