Arsenal transfer news: Gunners and Leicester eye bid for French teenager Ismael Doukoure

Arsenal and Leicester are interested in Valenciennes teenager Ismael Doukoure, according to reports, but they face competition from Strasbourg for his signature.

The 17-year-old centre-back broke into the first team with the Ligue 2 side this season and has shown great potential in 15 senior appearances.

Foot Mercato reports that Doukoure’s performances have caught the attention of the Gunners and the Foxes, two clubs with an eye for young French players.

However, Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg have already made an approach for the defender, who has a contract until 2023 at his current club.

Doukoure has been praised for his technical ability and strength in the air, earning comparisons to RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano.

The youngster has started the last six games for his club after a spell on the bench, helping Valenciennes to 11th place in the second tier of French football.

