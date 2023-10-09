Arsenal face stiff competition for transfer of £24m Premier League star: report

Arsenal are being linked with a 2024 swoop for Wolves winger Pedro Neto, but they could find themselves in an intense battle for his signature.

Neto is also said to be on the radar of Atletico Madrid and Aston Villa – while, potentially more concerningly for the Gunners, Liverpool and Manchester City have previously been rumoured to be interested in the Portugal international, 23.

Having joined from Lazio in the summer of 2019, Neto is one of Wolverhampton Wanderers' longer-serving players – and he is one appearance away from 100 Premier League games for the club.

Neto has started all eight of Wolves' Premier League games this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Might he soon be on his way out of Molineux, though? It's quite possible, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano claims that Wolves turned down offers for Neto during the last transfer window; he adds that Arsenal have "always been interested in" him and are still "tracking him".

Neto's current Wolves contract runs until the end of the 2026/27 season, after he signed an extension last year.

Transfermarkt value the former Braga man at €28m (£24.1m), but it feels inconceivable that Wolves would allow one of their most prized assets to leave for such a relatively low fee.

Neto has won four senior caps for Portugal (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been an unspectacular start to the season for Wolves, who have lost four of their first eight Premier League games and scored only nine goals – but Neto has been a shining light for Gary O'Neil's side.

With five assists already, he is statistically the league's joint top creator – alongside Tottenham's James Maddison and Newcastle's Kieran Trippier.

His performances have earned him another call-up by Portugal, who take on Slovakia and Bosnia and Herzegovina in Euro 2024 qualifying in the latest round of international fixtures.

