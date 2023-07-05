Arsenal plotting sensational transfer for versatile German international: report

Arsenal have already completed the signing of Kai Havertz this transfer window and are on the brink of finalising a deal for Declan Rice, but Mikel Arteta isn't stopping there and is already making progress on the Gunners' third deal of the summer.

With Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey both set to leave this summer, for Bayer Leverkusen and Saudi Arabia, respectively, another midfielder is a priority for Arsenal - in addition to Declan Rice.

Romeo Lavia has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, but Southampton want a reported £50m for the teenage midfielder. Due to the high asking price, and with Liverpool also interested, Arsenal have turned their attentions elsewhere in search of alternative options.

According to Sky Sports Germany, one player, who Arsenal have already held talks with, is Benjamin Henrichs, a versatile player capable of putting in performances at both right-back and in central midfield.

Henrichs has just one year remaining on his contract at RB Leipzig, meaning he will be available for a cheaper figure than that mentioned for Lavia. The report suggests Arteta is a keen admirer of Henrichs who has also made 10 appearances for the Germany national team.

The 26-year-old played 44 games in all competitions for RB Leipzig in the 2022/23 season, across a range of positions, such as left-back, central midfield and right midfield. The majority of his games, 24 in total, came at right-back, though.

Regardless, Arteta might have other options for Henrichs, and could be deployed as one of three midfielders in the system he employs at Arsenal.

Transfermarkt values Henrichs at €15m.

Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners set to loosen their wage structure to attract the best players.

Jurrien Timber could be next to join, Moises Caicedo is heavily linked, Xavi Simons is on the radar, Ivan Fresneda is wanted, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too.

Meanwhile Folarin Balogun is being valued at £50m.