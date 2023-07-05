Liverpool report: Free-spending Reds in talks to pip Arsenal to midfield signing

Liverpool are looking likely to beat Arsenal to the signing of a midfielder that the Gunners have been trying to tie up for weeks.

The Reds have been busy in the transfer market of late, recently tying up a huge deal to bring Hungarian superstar Dominik Szoboszlai to Anfield. This followed Alexis Mac Allister joining – and there could yet be more activity from the Merseysiders.

In the past 12 months, Liverpool have signed Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo too, to take spending well over £200 million – and they could yet be in the market for another superstar, with Arsenal lagging behind in the race.

Dominik Szoboszlai has brought Liverpool's spending to over £200m in the past 12 months (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

According to leading transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are set to open talks with Southampton over Romeo Lavia, who one of the first names on Mikel Arteta's shortlist to replace Thomas Partey.

"He’s high on [Liverpool's] list, considered as [a] top talent in his position," Romano tweeted.

The 19-year-old only joined the Saints from Manchester City's youth setup last summer and impressed hugely despite Southampton finishing bottom of the league. City have a buyback option on Lavia, meaning that Arsenal and Liverpool are keen to move for him this summer, despite a potential asking price of around £50m.

With Mac Allister a potential No.8 and Szoboszlai a No.10 in the midfield, Lavia would slot nicely into the No.6 position – meaning that the Reds could have an all-new midfield by the start of next season.

Romeo Lavia is wanted by Liverpool this summer (Image credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Arsenal are believed to be waiting on selling Thomas Partey before committing to buy Romeo Lavia.

The Belgian is valued at €32m by Transfermarkt.

