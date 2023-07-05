Liverpool report: Free-spending Reds in talks to pip Arsenal to midfield signing
Liverpool look like beating Arsenal to one of their major targets at this stage, with talks ongoing for a midfield star
Liverpool are looking likely to beat Arsenal to the signing of a midfielder that the Gunners have been trying to tie up for weeks.
The Reds have been busy in the transfer market of late, recently tying up a huge deal to bring Hungarian superstar Dominik Szoboszlai to Anfield. This followed Alexis Mac Allister joining – and there could yet be more activity from the Merseysiders.
In the past 12 months, Liverpool have signed Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo too, to take spending well over £200 million – and they could yet be in the market for another superstar, with Arsenal lagging behind in the race.
According to leading transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are set to open talks with Southampton over Romeo Lavia, who one of the first names on Mikel Arteta's shortlist to replace Thomas Partey.
"He’s high on [Liverpool's] list, considered as [a] top talent in his position," Romano tweeted.
The 19-year-old only joined the Saints from Manchester City's youth setup last summer and impressed hugely despite Southampton finishing bottom of the league. City have a buyback option on Lavia, meaning that Arsenal and Liverpool are keen to move for him this summer, despite a potential asking price of around £50m.
With Mac Allister a potential No.8 and Szoboszlai a No.10 in the midfield, Lavia would slot nicely into the No.6 position – meaning that the Reds could have an all-new midfield by the start of next season.
Arsenal are believed to be waiting on selling Thomas Partey before committing to buy Romeo Lavia.
The Belgian is valued at €32m by Transfermarkt.
More Liverpool and Arsenal stories
Liverpool transfer news and Arsenal transfer news are ramping up ahead of a huge summer for both clubs.
Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich has been linked, while James Ward-Prowse is said to be on the shortlist. Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga is a target and Khephren Thuram of Nice is said to be close to joining – but Manuel Ugarte is one star who reportedly won't be moving to Merseyside.
Jurrien Timber looks to be next to join, Moises Caicedo is heavily linked, Xavi Simons is on the radar, Ivan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – though Liverpool want him, too.
