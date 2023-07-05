Liverpool report: Free-spending Reds in talks to pip Arsenal to midfield signing

By Mark White
published

Liverpool look like beating Arsenal to one of their major targets at this stage, with talks ongoing for a midfield star

Liverpool and Arsenal managers Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta respectively before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on July 15, 2020 in London, England.
(Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking likely to beat Arsenal to the signing of a midfielder that the Gunners have been trying to tie up for weeks.

The Reds have been busy in the transfer market of late, recently tying up a huge deal to bring Hungarian superstar Dominik Szoboszlai to Anfield. This followed Alexis Mac Allister joining – and there could yet be more activity from the Merseysiders.

In the past 12 months, Liverpool have signed Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo too, to take spending well over £200 million – and they could yet be in the market for another superstar, with Arsenal lagging behind in the race.

Dominik Szoboszlai new signing for Liverpool at AXA Training Centre on July 02, 2023 in Kirkby, England.

Dominik Szoboszlai has brought Liverpool's spending to over £200m in the past 12 months (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

According to leading transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are set to open talks with Southampton over Romeo Lavia, who one of the first names on Mikel Arteta's shortlist to replace Thomas Partey.

"He’s high on [Liverpool's] list, considered as [a] top talent in his position," Romano tweeted

The 19-year-old only joined the Saints from Manchester City's youth setup last summer and impressed hugely despite Southampton finishing bottom of the league. City have a buyback option on Lavia, meaning that Arsenal and Liverpool are keen to move for him this summer, despite a potential asking price of around £50m.

With Mac Allister a potential No.8 and Szoboszlai a No.10 in the midfield, Lavia would slot nicely into the No.6 position – meaning that the Reds could have an all-new midfield by the start of next season. 

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool is challenged by Romeo Lavia of Southampton during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on November 12, 2022 in Liverpool, England.

Romeo Lavia is wanted by Liverpool this summer (Image credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Arsenal are believed to be waiting on selling Thomas Partey before committing to buy Romeo Lavia.

The Belgian is valued at €32m by Transfermarkt

More Liverpool and Arsenal stories

Liverpool transfer news and Arsenal transfer news are ramping up ahead of a huge summer for both clubs.

Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich has been linked, while James Ward-Prowse is said to be on the shortlistCelta Vigo's Gabri Veiga is a target and Khephren Thuram of Nice is said to be close to joining – but Manuel Ugarte is one star who reportedly won't be moving to Merseyside

Jurrien Timber looks to be next to joinMoises Caicedo is heavily linkedXavi Simons is on the radarIvan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – though Liverpool want him, too

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 