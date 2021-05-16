Arsenal transfer news: Real Madrid to rival Gunners for Eduardo Camavinga signature

Arsenal will face competition from Real Madrid for the signature of Eduardo Camavinga, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta’s side are among the sides interested in the Rennes midfielder, who is one of the most highly-rated teenagers in Europe.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed another impressive season for Rennes, for whom he has made close to 100 appearances since bursting onto the scene aged 16.

Camavinga has also won three caps for France and is hoping to be included in Didier Deschamps’ squad for Euro 2020.

Arsenal are keen to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window following a disappointing campaign.

The Gunners are ninth in the Premier League table and look set to miss out on European football for the first time since 1995/96.

Camavinga has been identified as a player who could help move the team forward next season.

But Arsenal’s chances of bringing the youngster to the Emirates Stadium have been dealt a major blow.

According to Marca , Real Madrid have made Camavinga a priority this summer.

Madrid had cooled their interest in the Frenchman, but their defeat by Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals has convinced the club that they need to add more dynamism and energy to their midfield.

Camavinga is thus back on the agenda as Madrid draw up their recruitment plans for the coming months.

However, their interest could be complicated by the fact that the 18-year-old is represented by Jonathan Barnett, who is also Gareth Bale’s agent.

Barnett has clashed with Madrid president Florentino Perez in the past, but he is still unlikely to encourage his client to turn down the 13-time European champions.

“Believe me we have a lot of offers for this year, a lot of offers, and good ones. I mean top, top clubs. We don’t want to rush,” Barnett told SNTV recently.

“There is the right time to move on and playing games is the most important thing at his age.

"Playing in a good club is nice for him. It might be this year, or he wants to have another year. He has got to talk to his family, his father.

"We will all sit down and decide. We will talk to Rennes as well and decide. There is no rush for him.

"He’s probably the best young player in the world. He has just turned 18. He has already been a French international. He’s an unbelievable talent.

"He could play in any team in the world. He is still going to be a great talent at 19 [in November]. It’s not that old you know, 19."

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Raheem Sterling exclusive: “If England don’t feel like we can win Euro 2020, we might as well not bother going”

INTERVIEW Ivan Toney exclusive: "I'm the best player in the Football League, now I want to do the same in the Premier League!"

QUIZ! Can you name the 100 most valuable English, Welsh and Scottish players?