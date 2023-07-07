Arsenal report: Kylian Mbappe favours Gunners in unbelievable Premier League move

Arsenal has emerged as a shock destination for Kylian Mbappe in the Premier League.

The Gunners are enjoying a resurgence of late, challenging for the Premier League last season and spending £200 million early in the transfer window. The title hasn't been in Arsenal's hands for 20 years next year – but apparently, Kylian Mbappe harbours an interest in bringing it to the Emirates Stadium for the first time.

The report comes after legendary manager Arsene Wenger's claims that the French striker could have signed for the Gunners once upon a time after impressing him as a teen.

Arsene Wenger wanted to sign Kylian Mbappe as a youngster (Image credit: Getty)

Now, the Independent's Miguel Delaney has claimed that in the unlikely event that Mbappe ever moved to the Premier League, he would join the north Londoners, due to his admiration for Mikel Arteta's style of play and the desire to end their two-decade title drought.

"He is nevertheless seen as way beyond Arsenal's budget, too, and it should be stressed there has been no contact," Delaney caveats. "Much will depend on whether there is a serious move, either by another club or Mbappe himself, as to whether Madrid go on to purchase him this summer."

Recently, former Gunner Ray Parlour has suggested that Thierry Henry could be lined up to convince Mbappe to join Arsenal.

With the World Cup winner available for free next summer at the expiration of his contract, Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has stressed that the Ligue 1 champions will categorically not be letting him leave for nothing. Real Madrid are said to be the most likely destination.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi has implied an intention to sell Mbappe this summer (Image credit: Getty)

With PSG letting Lionel Messi leave for Inter Miami and Neymar looking like leaving soon too, Les Parisiens could lose all three of the iconic forward line this summer.

Mbappe is valued at €180m by Transfermarkt.

