Arsenal set conditions for the sale of a key midfielder, as Mikel Arteta continues unexpected revolution: report

Arsenal have laid out the terms of what it will take for one of their key midfielders to depart the club this summer, as Mikel Arteta's ruthless streak continues.

The Basque boss has completely revolutionised the Gunners since stepping into the hot seat four years ago – but not without the coldness to make key decisions without sentiment. David Raya has been brought in this summer to compete with Aaron Ramsdale, while Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu look like they're not key cogs in the machine anymore: a far cry from just two years ago, where all three were vital.

Arteta's remorselessness may well continue, too, with a price tag put on the head of a star who has been one of his midfield generals from almost the start of his reign.

David Raya's arrival is a sign of Arteta's lack of sentiment while building this Arsenal squad (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have rebuffed an offer from the Saudi Pro League for Thomas Partey – but rather than relaying that the Ghanaian is simply not for sale, the Gunners have communicated a price that they would accept.

Three weeks ago Arsenal rejected approaches for Partey from Saudi clubs for around €30-35 million," Romano told Caught Offside. "Arsenal said it was impossible to accept that kind of money, they wanted more than €45m to let Partey leave the club. So, I don’t really see this as a realistic opportunity for any club at the moment.

VIDEO: Who's Winning The Premier League This Season?

"I don’t see Fenerbahce paying that kind of money and of course, Mikel Arteta is very happy with Partey, so to change the situation more than €45m (£38m) will have to be the fee."

Declan Rice was brought into the club this summer as a £105m defensive midfielder, pushing Partey to an inverted right-back role at the start of the season. There were rumours that the 30-year-old could depart the Emirates this summer – though he has begun this season starting both the Community Shield win against Manchester City and the opening Premier League game of the season against Nottingham Forest.

Thomas Partey could be sold if the price is right (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gunners take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League tonight.

Partey is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €35m.

