Arsenal to receive £50m for academy graduate, following Chelsea u-turn: report

Arsenal could be set to receive £50 million – thanks, indirectly at least, to Chelsea.

The Gunners have spent heavily in this transfer window, using this weekend to confirm the double swoop for Jurrien Timber in defence and British record transfer Declan Rice for a combined £145m.

These deals follow a move for Chelsea star Kai Havertz, who joined earlier on in the window. But after big incomings, it appears that Arsenal will need balance the books now in order to commit more investment to another midfielder.

Arsenal signing Declan Rice has pushed spending towards £200m (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Romelu Lukaku is no longer going to Inter Milan as planned, due to the Belgian ignoring the calls of his former employer. Instead, the Champions League runners-up will turn to the Gunners.

Di Marzio's compatriot Fabrizio Romano says that the Serie A giants are enquiring about Folarin Balogun from Arsenal.

"Balogun is open to permanent move but Arsenal are expected to request important fee," Romano tweeted. It is believed that the Gunners will want somewhere in the region of £50m for the United States international, following his stunning season last term in Ligue 1.

The 22-year-old wants regular football after starring for Reims under Will Still – and with two years left on his current Arsenal contract, he reportedly doesn't think he will get that at the Emirates Stadium. Another loan appears to be out of the question.

Folarin Balogun is wanted by Inter Milan (Image credit: Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta now has Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli as options in the No.9 role.

Balogun is valued at around €30m by Transfermarkt.

