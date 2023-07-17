Arsenal to receive £50m for academy graduate, following Chelsea u-turn: report
Arsenal are set to let a highly-rated academy graduate leave, with Chelsea to thank for facilitating the sale
Arsenal could be set to receive £50 million – thanks, indirectly at least, to Chelsea.
The Gunners have spent heavily in this transfer window, using this weekend to confirm the double swoop for Jurrien Timber in defence and British record transfer Declan Rice for a combined £145m.
These deals follow a move for Chelsea star Kai Havertz, who joined earlier on in the window. But after big incomings, it appears that Arsenal will need balance the books now in order to commit more investment to another midfielder.
According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Romelu Lukaku is no longer going to Inter Milan as planned, due to the Belgian ignoring the calls of his former employer. Instead, the Champions League runners-up will turn to the Gunners.
Di Marzio's compatriot Fabrizio Romano says that the Serie A giants are enquiring about Folarin Balogun from Arsenal.
"Balogun is open to permanent move but Arsenal are expected to request important fee," Romano tweeted. It is believed that the Gunners will want somewhere in the region of £50m for the United States international, following his stunning season last term in Ligue 1.
The 22-year-old wants regular football after starring for Reims under Will Still – and with two years left on his current Arsenal contract, he reportedly doesn't think he will get that at the Emirates Stadium. Another loan appears to be out of the question.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta now has Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli as options in the No.9 role.
Balogun is valued at around €30m by Transfermarkt.
Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners spending £200m early in the window.
The Gunners could be targeting two more Manchester City players, according to reports. Xavi Simons is on the radar and Ivan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – though Liverpool want him, too. Takehiro Tomiyasu is set for an "intriguing switch", while Moises Caicedo looks Chelsea-bound.
Arsenal are believed to want another right-winger, while Gabri Veiga favours Arsenal over Spurs.
