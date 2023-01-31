Arsenal weighing up incredible deadline day transfer for Moises Caicedo alternative

Arsenal are considering a deadline day transfer for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, after having multiple bids rejected for Brighton's Moises Caicedo.

Tielemans is out of contract in the summer and could be available in a cut-price deal this January transfer deadline day, having rejected all of Leicester's offers of a new deal to stay at the King Power Stadium.

According to 90min (opens in new tab), Arsenal are preparing a bid for the Belgian midfielder to bring him to the Emirates, despite there being the possibility of signing him for free in the summer.

Entering the second half of the season five points clear in the Premier League and with a game in hand on Manchester City in second, Arsenal are keen to bolster their squad with reinforcements, especially in midfield.

Initially their efforts were focussed on Moises Caicedo, but, after having a £70 million offer - including add-ons - rejected immediately by Brighton, Arsenal have started looking elsewhere. Indeed, Brighton have insisted the Ecuadorian is not for sale this January, even after the 21-year-old publicly stated he wanted the move.

Arsenal have been long-time admirers of Tielemans, though, and he is reportedly open to a transfer, too. While Leicester are keen to keep him for the remainder of the season, a substantial offer might be too good for the Foxes to turn down, especially with Tielemans set to leave for nothing in six months time.

However, 90min also report that, if Leicester were in a healthier league position - currently they're fighting relegation - then they would consider the possibility of letting the 25-year-old leave.

With their league position precarious, only a serious amount of money will prise Tielemans away. He could be key in their fight for survival in the second half of the season, which would consequently be worth more to the club if they stay in the Premier League rather than simply receiving a transfer fee but getting relegated a few months later.

There's also limited time remaining in the window, which wouldn't give Leicester adequate time to work on finding a replacement.