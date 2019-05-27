Aston Villa secure Premier League return

Aston Villa ended their three-year Premier League exile after goals from Anwar El Ghazi and John McGinn secured a deserved 2-1 win over Derby at Wembley.

A year after suffering Sky Bet Championship play-off final heartbreak at the hands of Fulham, Villa made amends as El Ghazi and McGinn headed home either side of half-time to give them control of a pulsating encounter.

Rams substitute Jack Marriott set up a tense finish by halving the deficit nine minutes from time but Villa dug in to hold on.

We are Aston Villa…— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 27, 2019

Victory for Dean Smith’s side in the most lucrative game in world football will pocket the West Midlands club a minimum £170million and returns them to the top flight for the first time since relegation in 2016.

Derby, meanwhile, suffered further late-season despair, losing in the play-offs for the fourth time in six seasons.

Frank Lampard’s men, who impressively came back to knock out Leeds in the semi-finals, struggled to create for much of the game and could have few complaints about a result which condemns them to a 12th successive campaign in the second tier.

Lampard’s disappointment contrasted with the jubilation experienced by his former Chelsea and England team-mate John Terry, who was in the opposing dugout in his role as Villa assistant boss.