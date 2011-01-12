Atletico swoop for Juanfran

The 26-year-old goes straight into the squad for Thursday's King's Cup quarter-final first leg at Real Madrid, the club where he made his top-flight debut.

Juanfran cost Atletico just over four million euros, according to Spanish media. He comes in as a replacement for Portugal's Simao Sabrosa who left for Besiktas last month.

He is Atletico's second signing of the January transfer window after Brazil midfielder Elias, who has yet to make his debut because his international transfer has not come through.