Away fan ban for PSG-Marseille confirmed
By app
PARIS - French football chiefs on Tuesday confirmed a ban of visiting Olympique Marseille supporters for Sunday's Ligue 1 match against Paris Saint-Germain in the capital following a history of trouble between the clubs.
Visiting PSG fans will also be barred for the return fixture in Marseille in March.
The bans were originally imposed last month but Marseille appealed against the decision.
In a letter to the French League (LFP), the interior ministry said the ban "seemed more indispensible than ever... given the current situation" to guarantee public safety.
Long-standing rivalry between the clubs erupted again in October 2009 when fans attacked each other in the streets of Marseille after a match was postponed because of an outbreak of swine flu.
Several arrests were made after police were pelted by supporters.
A supporter was killed following further clashes before the return match last February in Paris.
