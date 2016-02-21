Bale can be the best in the world - Benitez

Former Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez believes Gareth Bale has the quality to become the best player in the world.

Bale became the most expensive transfer in world football following his €118million move from Tottenham to the Spanish capital 2013.

The Wales international has gone on to score over 50 goals in just over 100 appearances for Madrid - winning four trophies on the way, including the club's record 10th European title in his debut season.

And Benitez, who worked with Bale for seven months before being sacked as Madrid boss in January, thinks the 26-year-old has the potential to stake his claim as the best player in the world.

"I never had a moment’s problem with Gareth. He was a very solid professional who listened," Benitez told the Mirror.

"He did his work on the pitch and in the gym too.

"But what I see in him most is improvement. There are areas of his game that he continues to work on. He can get better.

"Obviously, he’s a very good player now. But in a couple years if he carries on, I don’t see any reason why he could not be regarded as the best."