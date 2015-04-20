Bale remains a doubt for Atletico Madrid clash
Gareth Bale remains a doubt for Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against city rivals Atletico due to a calf injury.
The Wales international limped off five minutes into his team's La Liga meeting with Malaga on Saturday, with the reigning European champions going on to win 3-1.
Real and Atleti are tied at 0-0 heading into their second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, but Bale's involvement hangs in the balance.
A club statement on Monday read: "Following tests carried out on Gareth Bale at the Sanitas La Moraleja Hospital by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in his left soleus.
"His progress will be monitored."
