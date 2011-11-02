Banega sidelined for up to six weeks

The Argentine playmaker was carried off on a stretcher in the first half of Tuesday's 3-1 Champions League victory at home to Bayer Leverkusen.

The injury is a further blow to Valencia coach Unai Emery after creative midfielder Sergio Canales was last week ruled out for three to six months because of a serious knee injury.

Valencia are third in Group E, one point behind Leverkusen and three adrift of leaders Chelsea with two matches left.