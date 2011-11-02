Banega sidelined for up to six weeks
Valencia midfielder Ever Banega will be out for four to six weeks with twisted ligaments in his right knee, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.
The Argentine playmaker was carried off on a stretcher in the first half of Tuesday's 3-1 Champions League victory at home to Bayer Leverkusen.
The injury is a further blow to Valencia coach Unai Emery after creative midfielder Sergio Canales was last week ruled out for three to six months because of a serious knee injury.
Valencia are third in Group E, one point behind Leverkusen and three adrift of leaders Chelsea with two matches left.
