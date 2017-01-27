Banned Asian champions Jeonbuk ask CAS for stay of execution

AFC Champions League holders Jeonbuk Motors have filed a request with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a stay of execution on their ban from continental competition in 2017.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) last week suspended Jeonbuk as a result of a 2013 match-fixing scandal in which one of their scouts was found to have made payments to referees.

Jeonbuk were docked nine points and fined 100 million South Korean won (approximately US$85,000) by the Korean Football Association last September, ultimately handing the K-League title to FC Seoul.

The club have requested measures to allow them to compete in the 2017 Champions League while their appeal to CAS is ongoing.

CAS intends to announce its decision on February 3.