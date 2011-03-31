Barca allay Messi injury fears

The World Player of the Year, level on 27 goals with Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, pulled out of Argentina's friendly against Costa Rica on Tuesday as a precaution.

He had tests on the adductor muscle in his right leg on Thursday at a clinic in the Catalan capital as Barca prepare to defend their five-point lead over chasing Real Madrid at third-placed Villarreal on Saturday.

"Once the tests were completed doctors ruled out any muscle injury," Barca said.

"The player will have physiotherapy between now and Saturday, when a decision will be taken on his participation in the Villarreal game."