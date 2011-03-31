Barca allay Messi injury fears
By app
MADRID - Leaders Barcelona breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday after tests showed that a suspected injury to joint La Liga top scorer Lionel Messi on international duty with Argentina was merely a scare.
The World Player of the Year, level on 27 goals with Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, pulled out of Argentina's friendly against Costa Rica on Tuesday as a precaution.
He had tests on the adductor muscle in his right leg on Thursday at a clinic in the Catalan capital as Barca prepare to defend their five-point lead over chasing Real Madrid at third-placed Villarreal on Saturday.
"Once the tests were completed doctors ruled out any muscle injury," Barca said.
"The player will have physiotherapy between now and Saturday, when a decision will be taken on his participation in the Villarreal game."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.