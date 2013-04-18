Barcelona announce Malaysia fixture

Barcelona managing director Antoni Rossich announced the August 10 fixture alongside Asian Football Confederation vice president Prince Abdullah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah in the Malaysian capital.

It will be the four-times European champions' first fixture in Malaysia, where they will face a side led by the country's national team coach K. Rajagopal.

Tito Vilanova's side, who are closing in on another La Liga title and Champions League honours, have already announced plans to play in China (August 3) and Thailand (August 7) during their pre-season Asian tour.