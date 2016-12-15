Barcelona confirm new Suarez deal

Barcelona have confirmed that striker Luis Suarez has agreed a new four-and-a-half-year contract.

The Uruguay international, signed from Liverpool in 2014 for a reported fee of €82million, will officially sign his new deal at the club offices on Friday.

The contract, which means Suarez is committed to the Camp Nou side until the age of 34, contains a release clause of €200m and reportedly contains the option to extend by a further year.

"FC Barcelona announce that they have reached an agreement with Luis Suárez for the extension of the player's contract until June 30, 2021," a Barca statement read.

"The buy-out clause in the contract is set at €200m.

"The new contract will be signed on Friday, December 16 at 13.00 CET at the club offices."

Suarez, who has won two LaLiga titles, two Copas del Rey and the Champions League in a hugely successful two years in Spain, said of the news: "The renewal was what both myself and the club wanted.

"I feel complete happiness."

Suarez follows Javier Mascherano, Sergio Busquets and Neymar in agreeing new contracts this year, while talks are said to be ongoing with Lionel Messi and Ivan Rakitic.

The former Ajax star has registered 13 goals and seven assists in 20 appearances this season to continue his exceptional form from the past two terms.

Suarez has scored a total of 97 goals in 116 Barca matches, giving him an average of 0.83 goals per game and underlining the devastating attacking trident he has formed alongside Messi and Neymar.

He claimed the European Golden Shoe for the second time in his career last season after scoring 40 league goals, while he hit a total of 59 in 53 appearances in all competitions.