Kylian Mbappe tops Barcelona's striker shopping list above Tottenham's Harry Kane

Suarez is 33 in January and has received criticism from the Spanish media for showing signs of decline.

Barcelona are already searching for his replacement and have compiled a list of potential signings, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Catalonians want an imposing presence to spearhead their attack and they see Kylian Mbappe as the perfect option.

Mbappe scored 39 goals and assisted a further 17 in 43 games last season - making him one of the most prolific players on the planet.

The Frenchman's PSG contract runs until 2022 and Barça are confident that if they can't do a deal next summer, they'll have a good chance in 2021.

Mbappe expressed a desire to play abroad last summer, giving interested clubs hope of doing a deal in the future.

It's believed that they are happy to wait in order to get their man, but if not they will turn to other targets.

Next on the list is Tottenham's talismanic striker Harry Kane, who has been rumoured to be frustrated in north London.

Rio Ferdinand recently challenged Kane to take the next step in his career by joining a club where he can win trophies, not just individual awards.

Kane's contract doesn't expire until 2024, meaning Spurs will command a huge sum of money for the England captain.

The 26-year-old already has seven goals in 10 games in all competitions this season, putting him on course for another high-scoring campaign.

Another name that appears on Barcelona's list of desirables is Manchester United's Marcus Rahsford.

Rashford was linked to the Blaugrana last summer, but the Spanish giants were thought to have baulked at his £100m price tag.

The United academy graduate has had a tough season so far, such is the malaise that the club find themselves in. The Englishman has just three goals in 10 games.

Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs, but would prefer more proven quality.

