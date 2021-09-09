Barcelona release brand new Nike third kit for 2021/22

Barcelona have released their brand-new third kit for the 2021/22 season, manufactured by Nike.

The traditional Blaugrana stripes of the kit have been given an update, as the city's neighbourhoods are represented in geometric patterns across the kit itself. Barca claim that this design is inspired by the youth of the team, too.

Barca's new threads are to be worn exclusively in the Champions League, too. While the beleaguered men's side have the uphill battle of facing Bayern Munich in their group though, the women's side are in fact European champions.

"The new shirt is being presented under the tagline 'Created BY Barcelona', and its launch includes a series of actions to promote the talent among young people in the city and Barca fans in general," the club claim on their website.

"Just as these youngsters were involved in the shirt design, different local artists will also be featured in the launch, offering their own interpretations of what the shirt means.

"They will create posters that will be published on the Club’s social networks; while Barca fans from all over the world will be invited to share their own interpretations as well."

