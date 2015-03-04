Trending

Barcelona sweat over Busquets injury

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets was taken off with what appeared to be a nasty ankle injury in the first half of Wednesday's Copa del Rey clash with Villarreal.

Busquets left the pitch at El Madrigal on a stretcher after Tomas Pina caught the bottom of his right leg in the act of playing a pass that ultimately led to the hosts' equaliser.

Jeremy Mathieu was introduced in his place three minutes before the break, with Barca now facing an anxious wait on a diagnosis.