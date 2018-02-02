BatsManBack - Batshuayi reflects on 'dream' Dortmund debut

Michy Batshuayi says he had a "dream" Borussia Dortmund debut after scoring twice in a 3-2 win over Cologne on Friday.

The 24-year-old has arrived as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's replacement following the prolific Gabon international's move to Arsenal.

Batshuayi was allowed to leave Chelsea on loan, having failed to convince Antonio Conte of his suitability to the club's system over the last year and a half.

But the Belgian proved something of a point to Chelsea and manager Conte on Friday, scoring two well-taken goals in an excellent performance.

It was down to another former Chelsea man Andre Schurrle to rescue all three points in a thrilling encounter, with the Germany international scoring six minutes from time to give Peter Stoger victory at his former club.

And Batshuayi was left feeling elated after the match, taking to Twitter to share his thoughts.

He wrote: "90mns [sic], two goals, an assist & a great victory. Dream debut with BVB #BatsManBack."