Bayern score 20 against amateurs in friendly
Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski, Sandro Wagner and Maximilian Franzke got hat-tricks as Bayern Munich routed amateurs Rottach-Egern 20-2.
Bayern Munich showed Rottach-Egern no sympathy by thrashing the amateur club 20-2 in their final pre-season friendly before the new campaign.
Four days before Niko Kovac's men face Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFL-Supercup, they met Bavarian minnows Rottach-Egern in a contest that was predictably one-sided.
Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski, Sandro Wagner and Maximilian Franzke all scored hat-tricks, while Thomas Muller and James Rodriguez each bagged braces.
The first of Coman's three strikes was scored just 39 seconds into the first half, during which Bayern conceded twice.
A great second half from the boys after a couple of setbacks before the break August 8, 2018
