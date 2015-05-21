Benzema sustains hamstring injury
Karim Benzema is set to miss Real Madrid's final game of the season against Getafe through injury.
Real Madrid are monitoring the progress of Karim Benzema after confirming that the striker has sustained a hamstring injury.
The Liga runners-up revealed on Thursday that tests had discovered the France international has suffered a "tear in his right rectus femoris muscle".
Benzema has endured a season hampered by injury problems and only made his return from an ankle problem in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Juventus last week.
Former Lyon star Benzema has scored 22 goals in 46 games in all competitions this season.
