Benzema sustains hamstring injury

Real Madrid are monitoring the progress of Karim Benzema after confirming that the striker has sustained a hamstring injury.

The Liga runners-up revealed on Thursday that tests had discovered the France international has suffered a "tear in his right rectus femoris muscle".

Benzema has endured a season hampered by injury problems and only made his return from an ankle problem in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Juventus last week.

Former Lyon star Benzema has scored 22 goals in 46 games in all competitions this season.