Berlusconi: I would've been able to keep Donnarumma at Milan

Former AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi said he would have been able to keep wantaway teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Italy international goalkeeper Donnarumma is heading for the exit door after announcing his intention not to sign a Milan renewal, with his contract due to expire at the end of 2017-18.

Serie A champions Juventus and Real Madrid have been linked with the 18-year-old – seen as the heir apparent to Gianluigi Buffon.

But Berlusconi – who relinquished control of Milan after selling the club to Chinese consortium Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux – insisted it would have been a different situation under his leadership.

"I'd do everything to stop Donnarumma leaving," Berlusconi told Porta a Porta.

"However, being a lad who has the chance to earn €100million in another club, I have to wonder who wouldn't have done the same.

"In any case, I would've found a way of keeping Donnarumma with my abilities, finding a middle ground to let him stay for a while at Milan and then make the big move of his lifetime."

Donnarumma – who made his debut as a 16-year-old – did not miss a Serie A match in 2016-17, featuring in all 38 games as Milan finished sixth in the standings.