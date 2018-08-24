The big Friday Premier League quiz

Want to impress your mates with must-have trivia ahead of this weekend's Premier League action?

Well, we have it covered with our third-round quiz.

See how many of these posers they can guess correctly safe in the knowledge you have all the answers (at the bottom of the page)!

1. Manchester City travel to Wolves on Saturday. How many times have they lost in their last 29 matches with promoted teams?

2. Arsenal lost their first two matches of the season. When was the last time they lost their opening three league games?

3. Richarlison could become only the second Everton player to score in each of his first three Premier League appearances for the club. Who was the first?

4. Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in their last six Premier League games at Anfield. Who was the last manager to oversee seven in a row?

5. If Manchester United lose to Tottenham, it will be their 50th defeat in the Premier League at Old Trafford. How many of those have come since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013?

Answers:

1. Once: 1-0 at Burnley in March 2015, under Manuel Pellegrini. They are unbeaten against promoted teams under Pep Guardiola (W9 D3).

2. 1954-55.

3. Romelu Lukaku.

4. Rafael Benitez in February 2007 (a run of nine in total).

5. 15. That's 31 per cent in total.