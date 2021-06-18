Billy Gilmour handed first Scotland start in crucial Euro 2020 clash against England

Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour has been handed his first Scotland start in tonight's Euro 2020 match against England.

His inclusion in Scotland's starting line-up is a surprise, and he will marshall the middle of the field with the more experienced John McGinn.

The midfielder, from Irvine, only turned 20 last week, and made his full international debut as a substitute in a pre-tournament friendly against the Netherlands earlier this month.

He made 11 appearances for Chelsea this season, including two in the Blues' successful Champions League campaign.

The youngster is considered a big talent for the future, and Chelsea poached him from Rangers in 2017.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 A first Scotland start for @billygilmourrr this evening.

Scotland lost their first game 2-0 to the Czech Republic, and need at least one result against England or Croatia to have a hope of progressing to the knockout stages.

Four teams who finish third in their groups will progress to the next round, meaning that one win may be enough to see a side through. This might explain Steve Clarke's adventurous line-up for tonight's match, showing a willingness to attack that may reflect the importance Scottish fans place on this game.

England, meanwhile, have made only two changes from Sunday's 1-0 victory to Croatia, with Reece James replacing Kyle Walker at right-back and Luke Shaw coming in for Kieran Trippier at left-back.

