Birmingham turn to Monk in quest for Championship salvation

Birmingham City have appointed Garry Monk as their manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Monk, who had been without a club since being sacked by Middlesbrough in December, replaces Steve Cotterill, who was relieved of his duties following Saturday's 2-1 loss at Nottingham Forest.

The former Leeds United and Swansea City boss will be assisted by Pep Clotet, James Beattie and Darryl Flahavan.

His first game at the helm will come at home to former club Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

OFFICIAL: The Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Garry Monk as Manager. Full details can be found here: March 4, 2018

Birmingham are 22nd in the Championship, two points adrift of Barnsley, who have played one game fewer.