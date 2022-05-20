Borna Barisic sidelined as Rangers take on Hearts in Scottish Cup final

Rangers will be without Borna Barisic for Saturday’s Scottish Cup final against Hearts after the left-back went off injured in Wednesday night’s Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst said everyone else came through the match in Seville unscathed, although Filip Helander (foot), striker Alfredo Morelos (thigh) and attacker Ianis Hagi (knee) remain sidelined.

Former Jambos goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, who has played all the Scottish Cup matches, will start the final, with regular number one Allan McGregor on the bench.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is expected to have a full squad to select from, with the exception of long-term absentee Beni Baningime (knee).

However, there are question marks surrounding the fitness and sharpness of several key players, as Michael Smith, John Souttar, Cammy Devlin and Craig Halkett all having recently returned to contention following injury lay-offs.

Neilson must also decide whether to pick Souttar, given that he has already agreed a pre-contract with Rangers.