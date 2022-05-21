BREAKING: Kylian Mbappe turns down Real Madrid, extending his contract at PSG

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has turned down Real Madrid to remain at the Parc Des Princes, according to the BBC.

A transfer saga that has lasted years, Mbappe has long been linked with Real Madrid and was expected to sign for the LaLiga winners at the end of his current contract in Paris. The Frenchman has long been an admirer of Real and is reportedly a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, who made his name at the Bernabeu.

Mbappe undoubtedly becomes the best-paid player at the club ahead of Lionel Messi and Neymar with this new contract – if he wasn't already – though the sum of his salary is yet unknown.

Real Madrid rejected: Kylian Mbappe stays at PSG

(Image credit: Getty)

Real Madrid lodged a bid of well over £130m for Mbappe last summer, with the then-22-year-old a year away from becoming a free agent. This was rejected out of hand by Paris Saint-Germain, who always intended to keep the striker as long as they could.

Mbappe reportedly reached an agreement with both clubs ahead of making his decision. According to journalist Edu Aguirre of El Chiringuito TV, the youngest scorer in a World Cup final for 60 years has been offered a contract by PSG that allows him to get the manager sacked from the Parc Des Princes whenever he wants and be allowed to put his own teammates up for sale should he choose to.

Paris Saint-Germain paid north of £160m for Mbappe as a teenager after a storming season with Monaco in which he led the principality club to the semi-finals of the Champions League. Les Parisiens had to sign the player on loan with an obligation to buy, however, to comply with Financial Fair Play.

(Image credit: PA Images)

In his career already, Mbappe has won Ligue 1 titles – the first with Monaco before he joined PSG. The forward has 168 goals for the capital side in 216 appearances and in 2020, received a runners-up medal after losing the Champions League final against Bayern Munich, 1-0 in Lisbon.

PSG are linked with the likes of Sadio Mané and Christopher Nkunku this summer.