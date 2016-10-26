BREAKING NEWS: Liverpool and Manchester United handed home quarter-finals
Liverpool and Manchester United have been handed home ties against Leeds United and West Ham respectively in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.
Arsenal will entertain Southampton in another all-Premier League tie, while Newcastle United travel to Hull City.
