BREAKING NEWS: Lovren pens long-term deal at Liverpool

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has signed a new long-term contract at Anfield, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Lovren joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2014 and has made 105 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, scoring four goals.

He has been a mainstay of Jurgen Klopp's defence this season, with Liverpool battling to secure a Champions League spot as the campaign enters its final weeks.

The exact length of the 27-year-old's new deal was not confirmed, although reports suggest he is now committed to Liverpool until 2021.

"I think this is one special day for me and my family," Lovren told Liverpool's official website,

"It's another dream come true. It was always my dream to stay as long as possible at one club that I love – and that is Liverpool."

The Croatia international did not always envisage making that desired long-term stay a reality after a tough start to life on Merseyside during Brendan Rodgers' tenure.

"After all that happened in the beginning, in the last two seasons I think I've done better than in the first season," he said.

"The club has rewarded me, they believed in me and also the fans, and this is what I respect a lot after everything that happened.

"I am pleased with everything and I just want to stay here as long as possible and be a part of this family for many, many years to come."

Liverpool have four matches remaining in the Premier League this season and travel to Watford on Monday.