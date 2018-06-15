Salah not in starting XI for Egypt's World Cup opener

Mohamed Salah has not been named in Egypt's starting XI as they begin their World Cup campaign against Uruguay.

Liverpool star Salah, who celebrates his 26th birthday on Friday, suffered a shoulder injury in his side's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, seemingly putting his participation in the finals in doubt.

And despite reports - supported by coach Hector Cuper - that the former Roma man had made a swift recovery and would start, he has not made the XI in Yekaterinburg.

Salah netted the decisive goals to fire Egypt to a first World Cup since 1990, as well as scoring 44 times for Liverpool this season in all competitions.

There is no room in the Egypt line-up for 45-year-old goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary either, as he looks to become the oldest player in finals history at Russia 2018.

Egypt: Elshenawy, Fathy, Gabr, Hegazy, Abdelshafy, Elneny, Hamed, Warda, Elsaid, Trezeguet, Mohsen