Brighton sign Dutch international defender Joel Veltman from Ajax

Brighton have announced the signing of Holland international defender Joel Veltman from Ajax.

The 28-year-old won three Eredivisie medals in Amsterdam and was also named in the league’s team of the year on three separate occasions.

Having come through the Ajax academy, he now moves to Premier League side Brighton after agreeing terms on a three-year contract.

“We’re delighted to welcome Joel to the club,” head coach Graham Potter said.

“He has terrific experience from his time with Ajax including the Champions League and, of course, with the Dutch national team.

✍️ Albion have today completed the signing of defender Joel Veltman from @AFCAjax!#BHAFC 🔵⚪️— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 29, 2020

“He’s an excellent defender who can play at right-back and at centre-half, but he’s also comfortable in possession.

“He is really looking forward to the challenge of playing in the Premier League and we’re delighted he is now a Brighton player and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Capped 22 times by Holland, Veltman was part of the 2014 World Cup squad and also played in Ajax’s Europa League final defeat to Manchester United in 2017.

He becomes the second arrival at the AMEX Stadium this week after England international Adam Lallana joined the Seagulls following his departure from Liverpool.