Broken nose set to sideline Schalke's Huntelaar

Huntelaar, who has scored 10 league goals in 11 matches, collided with team-mate Joel Matip in the 81st minute. He was taken off with blood streaming down his face and went straight to hospital.

"The nose is damaged but we will try to do everything to have him back with us as soon as possible," club sports director Horst Heldt told reporters.

Schalke are second in the Bundesliga, four points off leaders Bayern Munich.