Cabaye: Cole should return to France

Cole has played just 32 minutes in the Premier League for Liverpool this season following a successful spell on loan with Lille last term.

"It is not easy for him because he does not play much," Cabaye, who scored a brilliant opener for Newcastle in their 1-1 draw at Anfield at the weekend, told L'Equipe on Monday.

"It worked well for him at Lille," added former Lille midfielder Cabaye. "Maybe would be a good idea for him to return there.

"The club, the coach, the fans love him at Lille. I've heard that [coach] Rudi Garcia would be interested to have him back."

Cole has received less affection at Liverpool, suffering abuse from fans after last week's ignominious 3-1 League Cup home defeat by Swansea.

Manager Brendan Rodgers subsituted Cole at halftime and questioned the club's 90,000 pounds-a-week investment in the former Chelsea forward.

One irate fan tweeted that Cole, who has made just 36 appearances in two years for Liverpool, should be replaced in the squad by an "upside-down shopping trolley."