Carlo Ancelotti now has more Champions League wins than any other coach
By Ben Hayward published
Real Madrid's win over Liverpool means Carlo Ancelotti now has more European Cup wins than any other coach in history
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti goes into the history books after leading Los Blancos to a 14th European Cup on Saturday night.
Vinicius Junior's goal at the Stade de France gave Madrid victory over Liverpool and handed Ancelotti his fourth win in the competition as coach.
Those four successes - two as coach of AC Milan and now two across different spells at Real Madrid - put him ahead of three-time winners Zinedine Zidane and Bob Paisley at the top of the list.
Ancelotti also recently became the only coach to have won all five of Europe's major leagues after leading Madrid to LaLiga.
"I can't believe it," Ancelotti told BT Sport. "I am a record man [in the ] Champions League. I had the luck to come here and have a fantastic season.
"I found an unusual and fantastic club, a good squad with a strong mental character."
The former Everton manager now has seven trophies across his two spells at Real Madrid and is now certain to stay at the club for another season.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
