What time is the Champions League last-16 draw, and who is seeded?

The draw for the last 16 of the 2019-20 Champions League will take place at 11:00 GMT in Nyon on today.

Four Premier League clubs await their fate among 16 teams, two of which – Manchester City and Liverpool - will be seeded.

Tottenham and Chelsea, who finished as runners-up in their respective groups, risk a daunting draw as unseeded teams.

Defending champions Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's City won their groups, but there are some big banana skins they will hope to avoid from the unseeded pot.

The first legs will be played over February 18/19 and 25/26, before the second legs on March 10/11 and 17/18.

ANALYSIS Champions League last-16 draw probabilities: Why Chelsea are more likely to get Barcelona – and what fates await Liverpool, Man City and Tottenham

Seeded

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Leipzig

Liverpool

Manchester City

PSG

Valencia

Unseeded

Atalanta

Atletico Madrid

Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund

Lyon

Napoli

Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant offer? Subscribe today! Only £9.50 per quarter – that's just £2.90 per issue... Cheers!

NOW READ

EXPLAINED How realistic is a salary cap for clubs in the Football League? We asked an expert…

QUIZ! Can you name all 55 players to score in the Premier League so far in 2019/20?

WATCH Premier League live stream 2019/20: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com